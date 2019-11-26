|
|
Donald Earl Stein, Jr., age 70, formerly of Erie, Pa., lost his battle with Lewy Body Dementia on November 23, 2019, in Troy, Ohio. Don was born on April 3, 1949, in Erie, Pa., to the late Donald Earl Stein Sr. and Evelyn Alice (Hall) Stein.
Don graduated from Harbor Creek High School and the GE apprentice course. He was employed 45 years as a tool and die machinist. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Don was a member of the Wesleyville Baptist Church and a member of the North East Lodge No. 399 F&AM.
Don loved going to camp, deer hunting and having a great time with friends, family and children. His love and passion for football started with the Steelers and continued with coaching with his son's Pee Wee football team and helping with his daughter's flag team events. His passion for sports carried over to the Penguins hockey team. Don also enjoyed taking his children on 20-mile bike rides. Don's love for family also included his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His wonderful laugh and humor was loved by all.
Don is survived by his wife of 38 years: Debbie S. (Stewart) Stein; sister and brother-in-law: Patsy (Stein) and Peter Tallman of Cape May, N.J.; his children and their spouses: Christa Stein-Conley of Ft. Myers, Fla. Donald "Donnie" Earl Stein III and Shannon Stein of Leesburg, Fla., Traci (Funderburg) and Dave Sheets Jr. of Brighton, Colo. and Kevin and Heather Funderburg of Gainesville, Va; his grandchildren: Lucius and Alaina Conley, Hadley Funderburg, David W. Sheets III and Nick, Justice, Joris and Ashton Sallee/Stein; and his nephews: Jeffery (Victoria) Russo and their children: Louis and Angela Russo and David (Jennifer) Russo and their children: Elliot and Leo Russo.
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local hospice in honor of Don.
Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 26, 2019