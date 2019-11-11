|
|
Donald Elroy Van Dyke, age 83, of Summit Township, died Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Erie, on August 29, 1936, he was the son of Clair H. and Margaret L. Skelly Van Dyke.
Don retired in 1995 after many years of employment at General Electric, and he was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Family members include two daughters, Lisa M. Forness (Thomas A. Lee) of East Springfield, and Laurie M. Ballew (Albert) of Wattsburg; two sons, Erik N. Van Dyke and David W. Van Dyke (Cathy Rose), all of Erie; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in Waterford Cemetery.
To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 11, 2019