Donald Eugene Beresky M.D.
1955 - 2020
Stoughton

Donald Eugene Beresky M.D., age 65, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab, holding the hand of his loving wife. He was born on March 26, 1955, in Erie, Pa., the son of Dr. Barnabus and Agatha (Mankovich) Beresky.

Donald married Roxanne Marks on February 25, 1999, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

After finishing his residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Don continued serving his country and spent over a year as the Captain of the CO C2d Medical Battalion in Seoul, South Korea. Major Don was a proud U.S. Army veteran and was honorably discharged on July 23, 1992.

Donald worked as an Ophthalmologist in Stoughton and East Dean Clinic for 27 years. He was a member of Stoughton Rotary Club, a volunteer with the National Ski Patrol for 25 years, and a member of the Stoughton Conservation Club. Donald was a Naui Certified Scuba Diver, which fueled the fire for many beautiful underwater adventures with his dive buddy, Roxanne. Don was an avid fisherman, snow and water skier, golfer, traveler and oyster aficionado!

Donald is survived by his wife, Roxanne; his children, Paul (Daisy) Hodel and Kit (Shira Hand) Hand; his special buddy, granddaughter, Mei Hodel; sister, Margaret "Peggy" (Rene) Brabender; brother, Dr. Ronald (Maura) Beresky; brother-in-law, James Steiner; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Agatha Beresky; father, Dr. Barnabus Beresky; and sister, Paula Steiner.

Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Bailey Matthews Shell Museum, 3075 San-Cap Road, Sanibel, FL 33957, or Stoughton Rotary Club.

Don's family would like to take this opportunity to thank the heroes at the U.W. Trauma Center, U.W. Rehab Hospital, Skaalen and Capitol Lakes Rehab Centers, St. Mary's Hospital 4SW and Heartland Hospice Care. A special thanks goes to Drs. A. Musa and W. Ehrhardt for all their care through the years.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
