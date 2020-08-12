Donald F. McClellan of Waterford, Pa., and formerly of Rising Sun, Md., lost his valiant battle with cancer on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1932, the son of the late Ralph and Charlotte (Mitcham) McClellan.
In addition, he was raised by his Nanny and Grandpa Lee in Union City for many years after his Mother's death when he was only five. His younger brother, Bobby, was raised by his mother's parents in Titusville. Don was very happy to return to Waterford after his retirement to spend time with his family and he especially enjoyed his time with Bobby and his family.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Dee;" his stepmother, Virginia; son, Daniel; daughter, Donna; brother, Robert; granddaughter, Shannon; sister-in-law, Donna; and nephew, Lyle.
He is survived by his wife of seven years, Beverly; sister-in-law, Jean McClellan; sister, Harriet McClellan; brothers, John McClellan, (Jeanne), James McClellan, Charles McClellan, (Barbara), Thomas McClellan (Tish); daughter-in-law, Annette McClellan; granddaughters, Rachel, Alayne, and Danielle; stepsons, Ken Schwab (Caitlyn) and Kevin Schwab (Kelly); also, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; as well as extended family, Ron and Rachel Blackwell and Stephanie Healy. Don also leaves behind many dear and beloved friends.
Don attended Waterford High School. He was known for driving a tractor or riding his horse to school. He joined the Navy the day he turned 18. Don loved the Navy and served during the Korean War era aboard the destroyer DD 840 the USS Glennon. While training for the Navy at Bainbridge Naval Training Center in Maryland Don met his first wife and soulmate, Dee. They married and built a home near Rising Sun, MD where they raised their family. Dee was a National Hall of Fame bowler and along with Don they coached young bowlers and participated in many leagues. Don began his lifelong career working for the post at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, MD (APG) where he worked for almost 60 years retiring at the age of 80. Soon after he started he got a job working as a technician in the Wind Tunnel Section Exterior Ballistics Laboratory of the US Army Ballistic Research Laboratory. While he worked there he received a medal from Project Mercury for his team's technical support for John Glenn's space flight. Eventually the Wind Tunnels were closed and Don was assigned to work as a technician in the Aerodynamics Range Facility. This is where he spent most of his long a fruitful career working to provide our solders with the best research and technology has to offer. In 1992 the Ballistic Research Laboratory became part of the Army Research Laboratory from which Don retired. Don worked on many of the U.S. Army's major research and development programs; he made significant contributions to the Armor Enhancement Initiative that developed ammunition for the M1 Abrams Tank, the Electromagnetic Gun Program, the development of the 25mm ammunition for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the Tank Gun Accuracy Program. Throughout his career Don, "Mac," as he was known to all at APG, was a dependable, hard and loyal worker and a good lifelong friend to many of his coworkers.
Don was a very social person. He loved to have a good time and would do almost anything to make someone else smile. He would always reach out and touch someone. He dearly loved his family and friends. He also loved his pets which he enjoyed his entire life. After retirement, he spent time traveling with his wife, Beverly. While at home he was entertained by keeping track of the various local wildlife sightings with the world's greatest neighbors stopping by to keep him informed and to say hello.
Sadly, due to COVID 19 there will be no viewing. Interment will be private at Waterford Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Stancliff Hose Company, P.O. Box 336 Waterford, PA 16441, or to a charity of one's choice
. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. handled arrangements.
