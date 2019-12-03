|
|
Union City, Pa.
Donald F. Thomas, 88, of Union City, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital, due to complications from a lengthy illness with Parkinson Disease.
He was born in Erie, on May 20, 1931, a son of the late Archie and Anna Waive Fay Thomas.
Don graduated from Union City High School in the class of 1950. He worked as a meat cutter in his early life. He retired from AJAX Co. in Corry following a long employment.
He was a life member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church, where he served as Chairman of the Church Lawn Festival for several years. He worked as a Little League Coach and enjoyed throwing horseshoes. Gardening and woodworking were favorite hobbies. He also raised horses and ponies in early years.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Bernice Thomas Thompson.
Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary R. Kirik Thomas. They were married on November 24, 1951.
He is furthered survived by his children, Linda D. Thomas Wethlie and her husband David of Waterford, Cynthia A. Thomas Eakin and her husband Steve of Union City and Donald J. Thomas of Union City, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City, Pa., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Fr. Dennis Martin officiating.
Burial will be private for the family.
The family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital and Hospice and their nurse Scott for their loving care of their husband and father.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2019