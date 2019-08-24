|
Donald Francis Dowler, age 89, of Mill Village, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Edinboro, on March 4, 1930, the son of the late Clyde E. and Ruth I. (Isherwood) Dowler, and moved to Stone Quarry Road, LeBoeuf Township, as a teenager.
Don graduated from Edinboro High School in 1947 and attended Edinboro State Teachers College.
He hauled milk for 29 years from the farm to the dairy, and later drove school bus for Fort LeBoeuf School District for 14 years, retiring in 1992.
He married Dolores R. Campbell 66 years ago, on March 28, 1953, and she survives to mourn his loss.
Don was a lifetime member of the Mill Village Fire Company, where he served as Chief for five years, and had the privilege of helping to design their first 4-wheel drive grass-fire truck. Don's family was always first and foremost in his life and spending time with them was what he loved most. He also enjoyed dancing, bowling, and doing crossword puzzles.
In addition to his wife Dolores, he is survived by their three children—Debra (Kevin) Campbell, Dean (Fran) Dowler, and David (Tracy) Dowler; seven grandsons—Jason (Patty) Campbell, Brian (Renea) Campbell, John (Charity) Campbell, Christopher (Brenda) Campbell, Kurt Dowler, Cody Dowler, and Travis Dowler; and also several great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford, on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and attend a funeral there on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mill Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mill Village Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 24, 2019