Dr. Donald G. Hunter
1935 - 2020
Dr. Donald G. Hunter passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27th. He was 84 years old.

Born August 16th, 1935, he was preceded in death by his mother Louise Howe Hunter Rotthoff, his father Gordon Hunter, and his two sisters, Kathleen and Barbara.

He is survived by his nephews Richard Hunter, Michael Hunter, Gayle Bliley and his niece, Deborah Yeaney.

Dr. Hunter was a graduate of Millcreek High School, Gannon University and Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine. After graduating from Medical School, he returned to Erie and began a long and distinguished career as a Radiologist at Millcreek Community Hospital. In addition to his medical career, he also founded Hunter Farms in Fairview Township.

Retiring in 1994, Dr. Hunter pursued humanitarian medical missions in Central America. He also traveled to over 50 countries, enjoying many fishing and scuba diving trips all over the world.

Arrangements will be private by the Quinn Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to Gannon University or your favorite charity.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
