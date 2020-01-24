|
|
Donald G. Munger, age 77, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 5, 1942 in Erie, the son of the late George Clem and Elise (Person) Munger.
Donald graduated North East High School and Fairmont State University, where he obtained his B.S. in education and M.A. in physical education. Donald was employed by Ripley Central High School and Iroquois High School for over 25 years as a physical education teacher and coach.
He enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, skiing, and was an avid outdoorsman and athlete.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Eleanor Persons; aunt, Alice Leary; and grandparents, Clem and Bertha Munger.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Vicki (Brown) Munger of North East; children, Shane Munger of North East, Dana Munger (Caroline) of Edinboro, and Melissa Rizzo (Hayley) of Millcreek; sister, Carol Williamson of Dillsburg, Pa.; niece, Leslie Flor (Dale) of Dillsburg, Pa.; and grandchildren, Riley, Avanel, Finley, and Keaston.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Memorials may be made to the North East Food Pantry, 30 Bothel Street, North East or to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 24, 2020