Donald H. Hess, 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Erie on July 12, 1927, a son of the late John A. and Elizabeth Bliel Hess. Donnie, as his family lovingly called him, was one of six children, with four sisters and one brother. He came from a family of card players and could often be found playing pinochle and euchre with his father, brother Jack, and uncles Bill and Fred.
Don met his future wife Patty while they were in high school. While Patty had many suitors, it was Don who captured her heart. On May 7,1949 they were married at St. Stanislaus Church. They honeymooned in Niagara Falls. They laughingly would tell the story of how they were looking forward to their time alone together when a couple who were their best friends followed them to Niagara Falls and showed up at their door. Their friends did not want to miss a chance to hang out with their favorite couple!
Don enlisted in the United States Navy to serve his country during World War II. He would tell us about how he was on one of the many Navy ships that were lined up in Pearl Harbor.
Don initially worked for Sanida dairy. He then became employed by Firch Baking Company, later known as Stroehmann's. Don worked his way up from baked goods deliverer, to supervisor of the delivery department, to regional salesman. He retired in 1989 after 32 years of service. Patty joined Don in retirement two years later and they enjoyed trips to Florida during the winter months. They stayed in Sarasota and some of their favorite activities were going to Tarpon Springs, attending the Strawberry Festival in Plant City, and watching professional golfers at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Tournament in Bay Hill.
Don and Patty raised three children, Glenn, Debbie, and Kurt. The family enjoyed many happy times together. One of our family's best times was the trip out west in 2001. After flying to Denver, we rented a van and covered over 2,000 miles to see many beautiful sights including Rocky Mountain National Park, Pikes Peak, the Grand Tetons, Yellowstone, Zion National Park, and the Grand Canyon.
Don's interests included his love of roses, keeping his yard neat as a pin, being outdoors, following the Braves, Indians and Pirates, reading mystery novels, playing golf with his wife and daughter, being a whiz at search-a-word puzzles, and beating us at cards more often than not.
Don liked to tease and joke around. When he had a doctor's appointment, he would say with a grin, "well if I didn't come and see you I would have no social life!" Don always looked much younger than his age. He was still receiving compliments on his good looks through his 92nd year. Don reached that milestone on July 12th, 2019 and was surprised by a family birthday party at UPMC Baseball Park where we all enjoyed a Seawolves game.
Don was a wonderful father. He was a man of great character. He taught by example. He instilled many important values in us including to work hard, to keep your word, to treat others as you would like to be treated, and to persevere. His efforts to rise above the effects of significant chronic illness and advancing age were heroic. He will be greatly missed by all, including his daughter who found him to be a constant source of love, support, and inspiration.
He was a long time member and usher for St. John's Catholic Church, and current member of St. George Catholic Church. He had a strong faith, a devotion to Mary, and a love of the rosary. He had belonged to South Erie Turner's, the Sunflower Club, and the Siebenbuerger Club.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Patricia A. Pius Hess; three sisters, Lucille Lackovic, Ruth Hedderick, and Betty Goodemote; and one brother, John W. Hess.
Survivors include two sons, Kurt Hess of Pittsburgh and Glenn Hess and his wife, Kathy, of Glendale, Ariz.: one daughter, Debbie Hess of Erie; three grandchildren, Heidi, Stephanie, and Bryan; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jaime, and Adam; one sister, Mary Bowersox of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. George Catholic Church at 10 a.m.. Burial with military honors will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020