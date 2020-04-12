|
|
Donald H. Trask, age 90, of McKean, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born in McKean on February 17, 1930, a son of the late Harold A. and Bessie Sterrett Trask.
Don was a lifelong resident of McKean and graduated from McKean High School. He went into the farming industry alongside his father before moving on to Erie Canteen Company for 25 years. He was the owner of Village Pub in Wesleyville for 11 years before retiring from Otteni Industries in 2003.
Don was a lifelong member and usher at St. Francis Xavier parish and served on the building committee in 1968. He was a member of many organizations including McKean Hose Company, St. Francis Usher's Club, Republican Committee, McKean Lions Club and the Boro's Planning Committee and Municipal Authority. In his spare time he volunteered for the WQLN auction and as a tour guide on the Brig Niagara.
In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his wives Joan Kane Trask in 1990, and Ann Aggers Trask in 2000, his brother Joseph Trask and his beloved children Daniel and Cynthia.
Don is survived by his wife Helen Heubel Trask, his daughter Kathleen Montgomery of Lexington, Ky., and son John Trask of Bay Minette, Ala., as well as many grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Private burial will take place in St. Francis Xavier in McKean. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church 8880 Main Street, McKean, PA 16426 or to the McKean Hose Company, 5011 School St, McKean, PA 16426.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020