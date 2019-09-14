|
|
Donald Gene "Hammer" Cole, 55, of Albion, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Allegheny General in Pittsburgh, surrounded by family and friend Diane Steen.
He was born on September 9, 1964, in Erie, Pa., to the late Donald and Jean (Shaffer) Cole.
Donald graduated from Northwestern High School in Albion, Pa. At 16, he started working at Emsco in Girard, Pa. Later in life, he worked at Hardingers in Erie, Pa. for four years, until he had to retire due to health problems. In his younger years, he liked to work on cars with his sons and friends. He was an avid Greenbay Packers fan. He was always there to help family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Blaine Cole.
Donald is survived by his wife, Donna (Hulings) Cole, two sons, Scott Cole of Conneaut, Ohio and Daniel Cole and his wife Sandra of Albion, Pa., and one grandchild, Addysan. Also surviving are his twin sister, Donna Williamson and her husband, William of Stuart, Fla., three brothers, Gerald Cole of Burlington, N.C., Rodney Cole of Edinburgh, Ind., and Norman Cole of Manchester, N.H., and also, many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Hammer touched are invited to the Albion VFW, 11411 Route 6n in Albion, Pa., for a Celebration of Life, on September 29th, from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 14, 2019