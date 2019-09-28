|
|
Donald Hubert, 88, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on June 24, 1931, in Erie, son of the late Urban and Mildred (Chellis) Hubert.
Don served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked many jobs over his career, working as a Real Estate Agent, a Notary, owner of The Barrel Inn, now known as Irish Cousins in Lawrence Park, worked as a car salesman for Pete Otis and Gary Miller and also own and operated Thrifty Car Rental.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann (Heinrich) Hubert.
He is survived by his children, Dawn Marie Damon (Philip Bowman) of Harborcreek, Peter Lawrence (Trina) of North East, Pa. and John Lawrence (Laurie) of Aurora, Ill.; grandchildren, Christina, Peter, Jr., Joseph, Monica and Katie; many great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Don's family would thank all the staff and nurses at Twinbrook for the care that they gave him over the time he spent under their care.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, on Sunday from 2:00 until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Brooks officiating.
Private burial will be in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 28, 2019