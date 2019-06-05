Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Scordato's Pizzeria
4911 N. Stone Ave
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Donald J. Applebee, Jr., age 61, died Monday, May 27, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz., from injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident. He was born in Erie, Pa., the son of Donald J. Applebee Sr. and the late Judith (Williams) Applebee.

Don graduated from Tech Memorial High School and Edinboro University, earning a Bachelor's of Science degree in Geology. Don went on to earn advanced degrees in Geology from Northern Arizona University. He worked most of his career in the mining industry in the Tucson, Ariz. area. He was actively involved in the Arizona Geological Society and served as president in 2016. Don enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hiker and cyclist.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith, and his brother, John.

He is survived by his father, Donald J. Applebee Sr, his beloved daughter, Ashley Elizabeth Applebee, his brothers, Michael (Carol) and Thomas (Cindy), his sister, Erin (Rob), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a funeral mass at St. Patrick's Church on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by gathering at Calamari's Restaurant.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 5, 2019
