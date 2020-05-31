Donald J. Baroth Jr.
1970 - 2020
Donald J. Baroth, Jr., 49, of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

He was born in Erie, on September 2, 1970, a son of Donna M. (Stover) and Donald Baroth Sr.

Don was a 1988 graduate of McDowell High School. He worked many years in the automotive business as a mechanic. Don enjoyed going camping and watching NASCAR.

Donald is survived by his parents, Donald and Donna Baroth, and Emily Baroth, his sister, Laura Baroth DeSantis, nephews, Christopher Baroth and Austin DeSantis, and niece, Christine Kennelly.

A private burial was held at Calvary Cemetery. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
