Donald J. Baroth, Jr., 49, of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on September 2, 1970, a son of Donna M. (Stover) and Donald Baroth Sr.
Don was a 1988 graduate of McDowell High School. He worked many years in the automotive business as a mechanic. Don enjoyed going camping and watching NASCAR.
Donald is survived by his parents, Donald and Donna Baroth, and Emily Baroth, his sister, Laura Baroth DeSantis, nephews, Christopher Baroth and Austin DeSantis, and niece, Christine Kennelly.
A private burial was held at Calvary Cemetery. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
He was born in Erie, on September 2, 1970, a son of Donna M. (Stover) and Donald Baroth Sr.
Don was a 1988 graduate of McDowell High School. He worked many years in the automotive business as a mechanic. Don enjoyed going camping and watching NASCAR.
Donald is survived by his parents, Donald and Donna Baroth, and Emily Baroth, his sister, Laura Baroth DeSantis, nephews, Christopher Baroth and Austin DeSantis, and niece, Christine Kennelly.
A private burial was held at Calvary Cemetery. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.