Donald J. "DJ" Brimmer, age 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Erie, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on July 19, 1972, son of Cheryll Brimmer and the late Stephen Brimmer.
DJ was a 1995 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was a cook and then Manager for Longhorn Steakhouse for 12 years and was now a Training Manager with Erie Tech.
DJ was a family man and loved spending time with his wife and sons, camping, going to concerts and doing outdoor activities. He loved music, was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed golfing. He always looked forward to the Regatta in Salamanca, N.Y.
In addition to his mother, DJ is survived by his wife, Nicole Ames Brimmer; two sons, Alex and Dylan Brimmer; one brother, Michael Bish (Char); two sisters, Michelle Bish and Missy Wentzel; his in-laws, Roger and Karen Ames; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Taylor Funeral Home and Crematory, 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Harold Blair. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 9, 2020