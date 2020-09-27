1/1
Donald J. Kosobucki Jr.
1958 - 2020
Donald J. Kosobucki, Jr., age 61, of Erie, passed peacefully away surrounded by family on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Erie on October 23, 1958, he was the only son of the late Donald J. Kosobucki Sr. and Barbara (Dombkowski) Kosobucki.

Don graduated from St. John Kanty Prep. He retired from General Electric. He was a lifetime member of the Slovak Club. He enjoyed spending time on his farm, spending time with his animals, and especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren, Alexandria, Aiden and Avery.

Survivors include a son, Nicholas Kosobucki (Christyn) of Erie; a step-daughter Faith Adams-Hare (Will) of Philadelphia; and his three grandchildren, Alexandria, Aiden and Avery Kosobucki; his girlfriend, Karen Coleman; and his ex-wife, Jane Cilladi (Joe) of Erie.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. Services will be private at the convenience of family.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke School Endowment Fund or St. Luke Church Food Pantry, 421 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
