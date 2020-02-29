|
Donald J. Kuzmin, age 92, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Erie, on July 10, 1927, he was a son of the late Timothy and Ludmilla (Sabolsky) Kuzmin.
He graduated from East High School, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Cold War. He enjoyed telling stories about his travels throughout the world while in the Navy, seeing Greece or in Japan. He is one of the last of the Greatest Generation. He worked at Hammermill Paper Co. for 42 years. Donald and his wife traveled to Russia and Europe, including Czechoslovakia and Switzerland, and owned many businesses, including carpet store, a bait-and-tackle store, and a restaurant.
He was first vice president of the NW PA Duck Hunters Association here in Erie. He loved spending time in a sinkbox on the bay chasing bluebills, and in the fields chasing geese. He spent most of his life on the bay or the lake: whether boating, fishing, or swimming. He spent countless hours on the water making memories with friends and family catching yellow pike and loved talking fishing with everyone. He also loved carving his own decoys.
In his retirement, Donald enjoyed painting icons carrying on his Russian Orthodox religious traditions from his family. His artistic abilities are carried on through his children and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald, in 2009 and a great grandson, Michael.
He was a devoted Husband, Father, and Papa who is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Olivia (Candia) Kuzmin; four children, Diane Walker, Damian Kuzmin, wife Christine, and Daria Grabowski, husband Craig, all of Fairview, and Thomas (Candia) Kishel, wife Jessica, of Portland, Ore.; ten grandchildren, Robert Dyer, wife Karen, of Painesville, Ohio, Danielle Vogt, husband David, of Fairview, Gabriella, Sophia, and Nickolas Kuzmin, of Fairview, Gavin, Gwynneth, and Garren Grabowski, of Fairview, Alex Kishel, and Colette "Coco" Douglas, of Portland, Ore; six great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Marie Kuzmin; his Godson and nephew, David Kuzmin; and niece, Ellen Disanti of Erie.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of a Panachida service at 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 1123 East Avenue, on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Special thanks goes to the Interim Hospice team who made his last few days so comfortable, and the VA for being instrumental to his care and well-being.
