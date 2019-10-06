|
|
Donald J. Mangold, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on February 19, 1944, a son of the late Frances Mangold.
Don attended St. Mary's Catholic School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1967. He worked for more than 30 years at the former Riley Stoker as a boilermaker and then retired from work in 2010. Don loved spending time with his son and grandsons, enjoyed being with his buddies at the Pulaski Club and also liked to read and enjoyed history.
He is survived by his son, Nicholas Mangold and his grandsons, Nathan Maxon and Jacob Dacus, all of Erie.
Private arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Condolences may be sent at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019