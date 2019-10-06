Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mangold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Mangold


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Mangold Obituary
Donald J. Mangold, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on February 19, 1944, a son of the late Frances Mangold.

Don attended St. Mary's Catholic School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1967. He worked for more than 30 years at the former Riley Stoker as a boilermaker and then retired from work in 2010. Don loved spending time with his son and grandsons, enjoyed being with his buddies at the Pulaski Club and also liked to read and enjoyed history.

He is survived by his son, Nicholas Mangold and his grandsons, Nathan Maxon and Jacob Dacus, all of Erie.

Private arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Condolences may be sent at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now