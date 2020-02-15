|
Donald J. Martucci, age 75, of Summit Township, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Erie VA Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie on September 7, 1944, a son of the late Romolo and Ida Martucci.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Celia Cifolleli, Edward Martucci, Clara Heitman and Anthony Martucci.
Don proudly served his country in the United States Army. Before retirement he was employed with Verizon as a communications manager. Don was a longtime member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sheryl M. (Hunt) Martucci; two sons, Mark P. (Jennifer) Martucci of Front Royal, Va. and James D. (Kelly) Martucci of Erie; two stepsons, Benjamin J. (Iris) Kun of Redmond, Wash. and Matthew R. (Laura) Kuhn of Melbourne, Fla.; five grandchildren, Haley, Alania, Emily, Cameron and Isabella Martucci; and his siblings, Mario Martucci, Ronald (Barbara) Martucci, Robert (Rosemarie) Martucci and Richard (Joanne) Martucci, all of Erie.
Sheryl would like to thank Don's family and the wonderful staff at the Erie VA Medical Center for all of their care and support.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and are invited to a blessing service there on Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 15, 2020