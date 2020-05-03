|
Donald J. Triana, 90, of North East, died at home, surrounded by family, on April 30, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1930, in London, Ontario, Canada, son of the late Cushman and Edna (Ryckman) Triana.
In 1948, he graduated from Sherman Central School. He then served with the United States Marine Corps from 1948-1952 and married Mary (Moloney) Triana on May 11, 1951. In 1998, after 40 years of service, Donald retired from National Fuel Gas Company as the District Distribution Supervisor. He was a member of St. Gregory Church since 1952.
He is survived by his wife Mary, and six sons and their spouses: David (Becky) of Round Rock, Texas, Mark (Terri) of Pawley's Island, S.C., James (Carol) of North East, Thomas (Shelley) of South Ripley, N.Y., Daniel (Colleen) of Madison, Ohio, and Timothy (Mary Therese) of Sumter, S.C.
Papa Don is also survived by 15 grandchildren and one step-granddaughter, 20 great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren, as well as his sister Carolyn (Clifford) Yokom, his brother William (Marlene) Triana and many nieces and nephews.
Donald wa preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert, sister-in-law Norma Triana, and great-grandson Kade Damian.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. Due to national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, a private burial in St. Gregory Cemetery will be held at the convenience of his family. Later this year, a memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory's Church.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory's Church, 136 W. Main St., North East, PA 16428, or to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244 Erie, PA 16501. To send condolences, please visit www. bowersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020