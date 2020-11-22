Donald Joseph Vallimont, age 86, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born in Erie, a son of the late Elmer and Eleanor (Valimont) Vallimont.
Donald attended Sacred Heart and Saint Boniface Elementary Schools and graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School in 1952. Following his high school graduation, Donald also attended Gannon College and St. Mark's Seminary for three years before entering the United States Army in 1957-1958.
Donald was a very hard worker all of his life and was employed as a mechanic at Lackovic Motors (1952-1965), operated Texaco Gas Station (1965-1972), Poplar White Diesel Mechanic Shop (1972-1986), Diesel Mechanic Instructor at Erie County Vo-Tech School (1974-1976), operated Vallimont Auto Body (1986-1988), Wattsburg School District Bus Driver (1986-until retiring in 1996).
Donald was a longtime member of Saint Boniface Church in Erie, Pa., and volunteered as the bus driver for the St. Boniface Accordion Band, and served as the chairman of the Fall/Summer festivals. He was an active member with the Saint Boniface Knights of Columbus and earned his 4th Degree membership.
Donald always adored his family and would stop at nothing to lend a hand or solve a problem for them. His love of music took him on the road with the popular singing group "Up with People", acting as an advisor. Donald's passion was always to serve others with his mechanical abilities as a mechanic and his love for transporting musicians including the All-American McDonalds Marching Band, Cathedral Prep Marching Band members, and the Lake Erie Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps where he served as fleet manager and lead driver. Donald also received the Drum Corp International Volunteer of the Year Award.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by and his beautiful bride of 60 years, Sarah Anne Vallimont who passed away just 23 days before his own death, his son Andrew John Vallimont, his siblings: Patricia Vallimont, Raymond Vallimont, Catherine (Vallimont) Zapolski, Walter Vallimont, and Marjorie Vallimont.
Donald Vallimont leaves behind his children, Margery (Gary) Luniewski of Harborcreek, Pa., Howard (Melissa) Vallimont of Jasper, Ga., Patricia White of Erie, Pa., and Maricarol (Timothy) Schoenfeldt of North East, Pa. Donald leaves behind his grandchildren: Alicia, Megan Lynn, Jessica, Megan Elizabeth, Benjamin, Abbegayle, Danielle, Raechal, and Frances. His legacy also continues with five great-grandsons: Emerson, Hunter, Greyson, Gavin, and Lawson. He is further survived by his siblings including: Paul Vallimont, Sr. Judy Vallimont, S. Sp.S., Sr. Laura (Dolores) Vallimont, OSB, Joyce Silkworth, Robert Vallimont, Patrick Vallimont, Elizabeth Mentz, Geraldine Stancliff, Janice Zawadski, Edward Vallimont, Philip Vallimont, and Mark Vallimont; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on the family at Saint Boniface Church, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Fr. Marc Stockton. Burial will follow in Mt. Of Olives Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or Erie City Mission, 1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.
