Donald Joseph Vitron, born in Erie, Pa., on March 14, 1950, died at home on February 15, 2020.
Don graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School and received a degree from Edinboro University. He worked as a bookkeeper for many businesses throughout his life. He was an avid sports fan, and he closely followed Cathedral Prep football and wrestling. He enjoyed going to Penn State Football games with friends and family. He had an unexplained and undying love for the New York Jets. He took pleasure in attending his grandsons' sporting events. He enjoyed playing board games with his friends throughout his life. He liked to travel anywhere he could drive, and he loved taking cruises with his late wife, Kathy.
He is survived by his three children, Bryan (Jennifer) Vitron, Aaron (William Lamberton) Vitron, and Stephen (Nicole) Leninsky; his three half-siblings, Frank A. (Monica) Camino, Toni Marie (John Hicks) Camino, and Debra Ann (Steven) Leuschen; and his three grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, and Zefram.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine (Mruzik) Vitron; his parents, Donald J. Vitron and Grace (Lubach) Vitron Camino; and his stepfather, Frank Camino.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4701 Old French Rd., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's name to Because You Care, P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 9, 2020