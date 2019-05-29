Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Chrispen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald K. Papa Chrispen


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald K. Papa Chrispen Obituary
Donald K. "Papa" Chrispen, age 64, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie on May 28, 1955, son of the late Donald and Shirley Foster Chrispen.

Donald enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He especially cherished his time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Chrispen.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Tammy McGranor Chrispen; one daughter, Amy Kernohan; one son, Donnie Chrisphen, II (Acacia); two grandsons, Jordan and Austin Kernohan; five step-grandchildren, Stephanie Kimmy, Kaiden Smith, Dominick Smith, Ella Smith and Dimitri Kimmy; one great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Kernohan; four sisters, Beverly Hartman (Jack), Bonnie Chesbro (Thomas), Lynn McGrath (Allen), and Geogina Kidder (Michael); three brothers, Rick, Steven, and Mark Chrispen (Pam); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m. Private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now