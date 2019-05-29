|
Donald K. "Papa" Chrispen, age 64, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie on May 28, 1955, son of the late Donald and Shirley Foster Chrispen.
Donald enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He especially cherished his time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Chrispen.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Tammy McGranor Chrispen; one daughter, Amy Kernohan; one son, Donnie Chrisphen, II (Acacia); two grandsons, Jordan and Austin Kernohan; five step-grandchildren, Stephanie Kimmy, Kaiden Smith, Dominick Smith, Ella Smith and Dimitri Kimmy; one great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Kernohan; four sisters, Beverly Hartman (Jack), Bonnie Chesbro (Thomas), Lynn McGrath (Allen), and Geogina Kidder (Michael); three brothers, Rick, Steven, and Mark Chrispen (Pam); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m. Private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 29, 2019