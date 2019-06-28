|
Donald Keith Flook Jr., age 54, a resident of Orlando, Fla. and formerly Waterford, Pa., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Don was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 11, 1965, and is the son of Donald K. Flook Sr. and Hazel Lynne Burlingame Flook of Waterford.
He is also survived by his two sisters, Brenda Graml of Waterford and Julie Flook of Loveland, Colo.; niece, Jordan Graml; and nephew, Alex Graml; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
After graduating from Fort LeBoeuf High School, Don moved to Orlando, Fla. and attended airline school. He then began his employment with Continental Airlines, which later became United Airlines, and worked there for the past 34 years. He loved travel and adventure and was able to visit 47 countries and enjoy many outdoor adventures like hiking or parasailing.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Arbuckle Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 13668 Hopson Hill Road, Union City, PA 16438, with Pastor Doug Byrnes officiating. Private viewing was held for the immediate family at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford.
