Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Arbuckle Christian & Missionary Alliance Church
13668 Hopson Hill Road
Union City, PA
Donald Keith Flook Jr.


1965 - 2019
Donald Keith Flook Jr. Obituary
Donald Keith Flook Jr., age 54, a resident of Orlando, Fla. and formerly Waterford, Pa., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Don was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 11, 1965, and is the son of Donald K. Flook Sr. and Hazel Lynne Burlingame Flook of Waterford.

He is also survived by his two sisters, Brenda Graml of Waterford and Julie Flook of Loveland, Colo.; niece, Jordan Graml; and nephew, Alex Graml; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

After graduating from Fort LeBoeuf High School, Don moved to Orlando, Fla. and attended airline school. He then began his employment with Continental Airlines, which later became United Airlines, and worked there for the past 34 years. He loved travel and adventure and was able to visit 47 countries and enjoy many outdoor adventures like hiking or parasailing.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Arbuckle Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 13668 Hopson Hill Road, Union City, PA 16438, with Pastor Doug Byrnes officiating. Private viewing was held for the immediate family at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford.

Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 28, 2019
