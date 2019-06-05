Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Donald L. Grace Obituary
Donald L. Grace, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Erie, on February 1, 1938, a son of the late Francis J. and Margaret Johnson Grace.

Donald graduated from Academy High School in 1956, attended Edinboro University, and served his country in the United States Army.

He was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church, the Zukor Club and the Siebenbuerger Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Tobias Grace and three brothers, Frank, Robert and Richard Grace.

Donald is survived by his children, Jennifer Wujcik and her husband, Bruce, Denine Abowd and her husband, James, and Donald Grace and his wife, Chris and three grandchildren, Allyson and Patrick Abowd and Nicole Grace.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and staff at UPMC Hamot MICU unit for their excellent care and support they received.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the , 3025 French Street, Erie, PA 16504.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 5, 2019
