Donald L. Meanor, 84, our wonderful husband, father and poppy, has peacefully risen with our Lord on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living Center.
He was born in Coraopolis, Pa., on January 1, 1936, a son of the late Elmer Lyle and Bessie Mae Meanor.
A very devoted and kind Christian man, Don belonged to St. Jude the Apostle Church. He very much enjoyed mass followed by a meal with his family until he was no longer able to attend due to a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He enjoyed a distinguished sales career of 25 years at Pitney Bowes, and loved helping deliver Meals on Wheels in his retirement.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by brothers, Ellsworth and Jerry Meanor, sister Nellie Vernocy, his first wife, Alleen Meanor and his parents-in-law, George and Rose Gennuso.
Don was a lifelong diehard Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan and very proud of his Irish heritage but the true love of his life was his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Diana, three sons, Donald B. Meanor (Teresa) of Charlotte, N.C., and Tom Moyak (Gayle) and David Moyak (Remle) of Erie, his grandchildren, Joe, Grace, Kathleen, Benny, Andy and Matty, and his brother, Frank of Moon Township. He is further survived by sister-in-law, Karen Geary and her husband Mike, along with brother-in-law, John Gennuso and his wife Pam. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive Don.
We will all miss his hearty laugh and abundant love of life, family and all things Pittsburgh.
The family is thankful for the loving care provided by his nurse and friend, Kathy of Hospice.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, a public memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date this year. The family is having private services with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, which can be viewed at www.stjudeapos.org on Friday, April 17th at 10:30 a.m. Private burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum.
Burton Westlake Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to of Erie, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505, or Second Harvest Food Bank of NW PA 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 16, 2020