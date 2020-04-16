Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church
viewed at www.stjudeapos.org
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Meanor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Meanor


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Meanor Obituary
Donald L. Meanor, 84, our wonderful husband, father and poppy, has peacefully risen with our Lord on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living Center.

He was born in Coraopolis, Pa., on January 1, 1936, a son of the late Elmer Lyle and Bessie Mae Meanor.

A very devoted and kind Christian man, Don belonged to St. Jude the Apostle Church. He very much enjoyed mass followed by a meal with his family until he was no longer able to attend due to a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He enjoyed a distinguished sales career of 25 years at Pitney Bowes, and loved helping deliver Meals on Wheels in his retirement.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by brothers, Ellsworth and Jerry Meanor, sister Nellie Vernocy, his first wife, Alleen Meanor and his parents-in-law, George and Rose Gennuso.

Don was a lifelong diehard Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan and very proud of his Irish heritage but the true love of his life was his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Diana, three sons, Donald B. Meanor (Teresa) of Charlotte, N.C., and Tom Moyak (Gayle) and David Moyak (Remle) of Erie, his grandchildren, Joe, Grace, Kathleen, Benny, Andy and Matty, and his brother, Frank of Moon Township. He is further survived by sister-in-law, Karen Geary and her husband Mike, along with brother-in-law, John Gennuso and his wife Pam. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive Don.

We will all miss his hearty laugh and abundant love of life, family and all things Pittsburgh.

The family is thankful for the loving care provided by his nurse and friend, Kathy of Hospice.

Due to current pandemic restrictions, a public memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date this year. The family is having private services with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, which can be viewed at www.stjudeapos.org on Friday, April 17th at 10:30 a.m. Private burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum.

Burton Westlake Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to of Erie, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505, or Second Harvest Food Bank of NW PA 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.

Please send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -