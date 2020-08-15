Donald L. Monroe, 85, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born on April 9, 1935, in Waterford, a son of Roger Monroe and Marjorie Owens Monroe.
He married Bev A. Stone on June 17, 1955.
He began serving his community in 1975 as a lifetime member with the Union City Volunteer Fire Department Station 113 where he was a former deputy chief, captain, and safety officer. He was also a member of the Union City Ambulance Service and the Union City Moose Club #882.
Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing, golfing, and camping.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bev Monroe of Union City; two daughters, Roxanne Saloum and her husband Jim of Moyock, N.C. and Dawn Gaines and her husband Ron of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a son, Daniel Monroe and his wife Carol of Union City; grandchildren, Angie Chundrlek, Nathan Chundrlek, Melissa Hull, Matthew Monroe, Michael Monroe, Bobbie Jo Stowe, Abigail Gaines, Joshua Gaines, Justin Gaines, and Brian Gaines; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Susie Fox and her husband Paul of Waterford and Karen Enterline and her husband George of Punxsutawney, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Jan Stone of Keuka Lake, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Pat Hawley; a half brother, Johnny Murphy; and a great-granddaughter, Kiersten Monroe.
He will be deeply missed because he was loved by many.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Sunday, August 16th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. CDC Guidelines will be strictly followed. The funeral service will be private.
Private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory to the Union City VFW Station 113, 50 2nd Ave., Union City, PA 16438.
.