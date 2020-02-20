|
Donald L. "Don" Schlindwein, age 85, of Harborcreek, passed away lovingly surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born in Erie, on August 16, 1934, son of the late Edward and Caroline Nelson Schlindwein.
Don was employed with the Lord Corp from 1962 until his retirement in 1993, and continued serving as a consultant until 2001. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and was on church council. Don was the past president of the Erie Chapter of the Lutheran Brotherhood, and Thrivent from 1986 to 2003. He enjoyed being Santa and the Easter Bunny for the Lord Athletic Association. Don built many wheelchair ramps for MECA and the Lutheran Brotherhood. He enjoyed woodworking.
Don is survived by his daughter, Leigh Schlindwein; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Alice M. Kitchen Schlindwein; two brothers, William and Edward Jr. Schlindwein; two half-brothers, Edward and Harold Schlindwein; two half-sisters, Ethel Wells and Arlene Soliday; and his dog, Libby, and best friend, Shadow.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Davita on Sassafras Street and Dr. Clark and his associates for the wonderful care given to Don.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m. conducted by Rev. Al Gesler. Private interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 20, 2020