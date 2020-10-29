1/1
Donald Larry Bannister
1942 - 2020
Donald Larry Bannister, 77, of Erie, passed away at Elmwood Gardens, on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Born in Erie, Pa., on November 13, 1942, the son of the late Gordon E. and Dorothy Brown Bannister.

He was a graduate of McDowell High School, was a proud U.S. Army veteran and worked in the printing industry at Print Communications. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.

Donald is survived by his wife, Louise C. Fargiorgio Bannister, whom he married on May 15, 1965; four daughters, Michele Corsi of Erie, Dawn Morrison and husband Ken of Chicago, Ill., Lori Kavala and husband Curt of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Lisa Bannister of Conneaut, Ohio; a brother, Richard Bannister of New Mexico; two grandchildren, Jessica and Jeremy Corsi; and many fuzzy grandkids.

Friends may call at the Burton, Quinn, Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506, on Friday, October 30th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, October 31st from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Detisch officiating.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Stroke Association, 9707 East Easter Lane, Suite B, Centennial, CO 80112, or to Operation Scarlet, Inc., Chinese Shar-Pei Rescue, 520 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
OCT
30
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
OCT
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Home
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Home
