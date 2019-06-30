|
Donald Lee Nedreski, 77, of Erie, Pa., died peacefully at his home, on Friday, June 28, 2019, after an extended illness. A son of the late John T. and Dorothea M. (Meehl), also of Erie, Donald was born on November 2, 1941.
He graduated from East High School in 1959. He worked in the insurance industry for 35 years. He was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club of Erie, the Gem City Gun Club, and the NRA.
Donald was a longstanding member of the Erie Runners' Club and was a runner and cyclist for many years. He participated in many marathons, including Pittsburgh, New York City, Cleveland, and Washington, D.C. Donald had a great love for the outdoors, having spent all of his spare time in the woods or on the water. He loved hunting, fishing and shooting, and he was an aficionado of firearms.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, J. David Nedreski of Sumter, S.C.
Survivors include: two daughters, Christine Seebon and Michelle Puentes, both of Columbus, Ohio, three granddaughters, one grandson, and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Debra Prenatt and her husband David of Findley Lake, N.Y. and his sister-in-law, Florence Nedreski of Erie. Donald is further survived by six nieces and nephews, Michael Nedreski and his wife Amy of Erie, Victoria Slupski and her husband Timothy of Beaufort, S.C., as well as, Christopher Nguyen-Ness and his wife Tina, Amanda Lewis and her husband Shawn, Kaitlyn Nesselhauf, and Eric Nesselhauf and his wife Cassie, all of Erie.
Family and friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Road, Erie, Pa., on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service. Interment will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
