Donald Louis Nordin, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2020, with his loving wife Judy of 58 years at his bedside.
Donald was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on December 20, 1931, son of the late Hjalmer and Anna (Osbeck) Nordin.
He was preceded in death by his sister Dagny and brothers Ralph, Eric, Martin, Elmer, Bill and Dave.
Don graduated from Academy High School, January class of 1950. Don began working for General Electric after high school and graduated from the General Electric Apprenticeship Program in 1954. He proudly served his duty in the Korean War in 1955 and then worked as a draftsman at GE for 25 years. He was also an independent real estate broker and worked contract jobs as a draftsman before retiring.
Don had a love of cars and sports, especially golf and played all his life. In his younger years he played basketball and handball. If he wasn't playing golf he was listening to music, mostly jazz, and never turned down an opportunity to watch a live band of any genre. He loved his hometown Erie, especially Presque Isle and Waldameer Park. People would always comment on Don's kind soul. He never spoke an unkind word about anyone and was a humble man, resembling his favorite President, Barack Obama. He loved his Swedish heritage and would proudly shout out "Skol" when giving a toast.
Survivors include his wife Judith Reisenauer and their four children, Donald Nordin of Erie, Janice Rambo (Paul Rambo) of Baltimore, James Nordin (Annette Loveland) of Pittsburgh and Jennifer (Dr. Brian Ng) of Erie; along with five grandchildren Kathryn, Victoria, Jonah, Bradley and Ella. He also leaves behind an older brother, Roy Nordin, of Erie.
A private funeral service will be held at Kloecker Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. A private military service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The funeral service and graveside service will be live-streamed on the Kloecker Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KloeckerFuneralHome/
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Becky of Senior Helpers and the staff of VNA Hospice, especially his aide Dawn, for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Abiding Hope Lutheran Church www.abidinghope.com
) and Embracing Our Veterans embracingourveterans.org
