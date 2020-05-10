Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Donald M. Nyberg


1940 - 2020
Donald M. Nyberg Obituary
Donald M. Nyberg, 79, of Fairview, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence following a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia.

He was born in Erie on October 25, 1940, a son of the late Donald and Esther Wurst Nyberg.

Donald worked at GE as an assembler welder for 30 years before retirement. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working on his '57 Chevy and collecting Lionel electric trains.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Elizabeth M. Rozenek Nyberg, and two brothers, Terry and Robert Nyberg.

Survivors include two sons, Daniel and Matthew Nyberg, both of Fairview; one grandson, Gabe Stoler; one sister, Kris, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial were private for the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to a .

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020
