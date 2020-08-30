1/1
Donald M. Peasley
1956 - 2020
Donald M. Peasley, 63, passed away on August 8, 2020, at his home in St. Cloud, Fla.

Don was born October 15, 1956 to Carol (Wuenschel) Peasley and the late Verne (Duane) Peasley.

A graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School, Don served in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed for 32 years with L3 Harris Technologies. He enjoyed reading, computer technology and NASCAR.

Survivors include his mother, Carol Peasley of Erie; his wife, Debbie (Anderson) Peasley and daughter, Kira Peasley of St. Cloud, Fla.; brother, Bob (Jill) Peasley of Painsville, Ohio; sisters, Diane (Mike) Dougan of Erie, Cathy (Rudy) Rieder of Waterford and Sue (Lawrence) Wilcox of Union City; and aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews and cherished dogs.

Committal and military funeral honors will be held on September 9, 2020 at the Cape Caneveral National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the NASCAR Foundation or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Funeral arrangements were provided by the New Horizon Funeral Chapel and Cremation.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
New Horizon Funeral Chapel And Cremation
821 13th Street
Saint Cloud, FL 34769
(407) 891-2300
