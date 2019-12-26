|
Donald Max John Malinowski, age 83, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Brevellier Village. He was born on November 18, 1936, to the late Genievieve Furhman.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Alice "Pat" (Pius) Malinowski; a sister, Victoria "Joan" Gorton; and a granddog that will greet him in heaven, Merlot.
Donald served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Carlisle Engineering, where he was a plastic engineer. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling, and tennis, and he was a softball player, avid Buffalo Bills fan, and a jack of all trades.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Stetson (Jim) of North East, Lisa Hunter ( John) of Pittsburgh; and two sons, Matt Malinowski (Heidi) of Erie and Mike Malinowski of Tuscon, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Jessica Quinn, Olivia Malinowski, Zachary, Maximilian, Daniel, and Jack Malinowski; two great-grandchildren, Embry Carnes and Johnny Smail; and two nephews, John Wisinski and Dan Wisinski and families.
Visitation and services were private. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to the caregivers at Brevellier Village and to all of his caregivers that took care of him at home.
