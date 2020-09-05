On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Donald McCurdy, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 78.
Don attended St. Patrick grade school and Erie Cathedral Prep, and graduated from Gannon University where he earned a commission as an Army Lieutenant. After completing airborne school, he served in Germany. Upon return to Erie, Don married Margaret Herrmann, his wife of 51 years. While he ran multiple businesses, from an accounting practice, to farms and rentals, to a service station/convenience store, his legacy lies in the many individuals he mentored along the way. Don was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mercy Church where he served for years as president of the parish council and on the church finance council. He also made Cursillo #74 in 1977 where he made wonderful, lasting friendships. Don served many years as Boy Scouts troop Committee Chair. Through everything he did, he modeled kindness. Don once stated his greatest intention in life was to be kind to everyone. He was known for his zest for life, humility, warmth, and quick wit. He was cherished by all who knew him and will be sadly missed.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Nelson McCurdy and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Crotty.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Matthew (Angela) McCurdy, Michael (Lori) McCurdy, and Ann (Vincent) Marra; sister, Kathleen "Susie" Horrigan; and grandchildren, Lucia, Margie, Maxwell, Avery, Jake, Carmela, and Luigi.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Tuesday at noon. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, including social distancing and wearing of face masks. A private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. Don's Funeral Mass will also be livestreamed on YouTube at "Our Lady of Mercy Harborcreek." Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
