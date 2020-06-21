Donald Pastore, age 85, of Millcreek passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at home among family. Born in Erie on February 2, 1935, Don was the son of Italian immigrants. His parents, Carmen and Maria (Amendola) Pastore met and married in Calabria then set out for America for a better way of life. Don was their 4th son and 8th child and was born into a family that embraced the American dream. Their homegrown values of honesty, hard work and family were passed onto all their kids, all of whom lived out the same dream of their parents.
Don grew up on the lower east side of Erie among other immigrant families from Italy, Germany, Poland, Russia and Ireland. When he was 15, he met a 14-year-old Irish girl, Janice Shorts, who lived a block away. Four years later, in 1954, Donald and Mickey, as she came to be known, were married at St. Patrick's Church, and for the following 67 years were inseparable. Mickey was the love of Don's life.
Don graduated from Tech Memorial High School and immediately joined Pastore Brothers, a company his immigrant father staked on behalf of his four sons. The boys wanted to build homes and at first they worked out of their mother's kitchen. They made a little money and moved into a basement office on Greengarden under what is now Theresa's Deli. Then they built a few apartments and hired some help and by the 1980's were building over 75 houses a year. By the time Don sold the company in 2018, he and his band of brothers, working off the $2,000 stake their immigrant father provided, had built a few thousand homes, over 1,100 apartments, hundreds of storage units and countless developed lots.
All of Don's life, he looked at Monday mornings the same way others look at a Friday afternoon. Work was his passion, but his love and devotion was to his family. Don and Mickey quickly had three children then a fourth twelve years later because Don missed the sound of children in the house. Keeping a promise he made to his wife years before, he built Mickey a house on a hill surrounded by acres of pasture and woods. Later he added a barn and horses and their home became a gathering point for all the neighborhood kids. When Don bought a boat, he was rarely on it without family.
A modest man, Don was a friend to so many. He was always there, always helpful, always trusting, loyal, generous and a pleasure to be around. He was an amiable, truly loved and respected man.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by two sons, Donald ("Donnie") C. Pastore and Richard ("Richie") A. Pastore; three brothers, Carl, Anthony and Paul Pastore and three sisters, Edith Taylor, Alvena Schauble and Geraldine Carrick.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Janice L. (Shorts) Pastore, two daughters, Mary Doyle (Daniel) and Colleen Pastore; several grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Michali and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.