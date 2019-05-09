Donald "Pudge" Williams, age 82, passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital, on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019.



Pudge owned and operated the 3D's bar at 3040 West 8th St., from 1964 until 2006. The 3D's was like the television show "Cheers." Everybody became friends. It was generational. You could always stop at the 3D's and meet somebody you knew. The people that worked there and the patrons that went there all made it special. Pudge had a lot to do with that.



Pudge graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1954. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and spent two years in Germany. Upon his return, he enrolled at Gannon University and graduated with a degree in Business Administration.



Pudge was the oldest son of Dr. Donald D. Williams and his wife, Elizabeth A. "Betty" Williams. Pudge was born on July 23, 1936.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother William A. "Billy" Williams, brother Robert F. "Bobby" Williams, niece Diane Batizy, nephew John Reitzell and nephew Patrick Nash.



Pudge is survived by three sisters Mary Ellen (Paul Sr.) Demyanovich, Katie (Chuck) Reitzell, and Maura Ann (Tim) Nash, and one brother John T. "Butch" (Patty) Williams.



Uncle Pudge is survived by 22 nieces and nephews. Great Uncle Pudge is survived by 41 grandnieces and grandnephews.



Pudge was an avid sports enthusiast. He followed Prep football and basketball. He had season tickets to Gannon basketball. He was a member at Lawrence Park Golf Club for 50 years. He bowled duck pins at the Erie Maennerchor Club for over 40 years, and seldom did he miss a game of the Cleveland Indians or the Cleveland Browns.



Friends may call on Friday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and are invited to the Funeral Mass on Saturday at St. Jude the Apostle Church at 1:30 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gertrude Barber Institute, at 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2019