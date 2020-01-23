|
Donald R. Pushinsky, age 85, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born in Aliquippa, Pa., on September 27, 1934, son of the late Joseph Sr. and Margaret Pushinsky.
Donald was in the construction field for many years. His joyful personality and warm smile will be missed.
Donald is survived by Martha Lewis, with whom he has been with for 25 years; his daughter, Donna Pushinsky; son, Donald Pushinsky II; four grandchildren, Brianna and Gio Caffro, and Patricia and Patrick Jackman; two great-grandchildren, Andre and Alana; one great-great-grandson, Aries; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by two daughters, Angie and Beverly; and his siblings, Helen, Alice, Leonard, Theodore, Joe Jr, Margaret, and his twin brother, Ronald.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Ed Huntley. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020