Don, longtime resident of Erie, was born on October 17, 1939, in Chicago, Ill., and passed away peacefully, on October 19, 2019, in Trinity, Texas, surrounded by his family, at his home on Lake Livingston.
He was predeceased by his parents Janet and Edward Carlson.
He is survived by his loving wife Judy, children Mark Carlson (Paula) of Trinity, Jeff Carlson (Mary Ann) of Chesterfield, Va., Rob Weschler of Sugarland, Texas, John Weschler (Charlotte) of Spring, Texas, and Corine Peterson (Wes) of N. Tustin, Calif., nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and brothers Dennis Carlson of Erie, Pa. and Thomas Carlson of Kingwood, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held on October 26th at 11:00 at Thornton Funeral Home in Trinity, Texas.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 24, 2019