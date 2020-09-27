Donald S. "Don" Rodney, age 69, of Erie, passed away Monday September 21, 2020 at the Erie Veterans Administration Medical Center. He was born in Erie, October 13, 1950 a son of the late Stanley and Bernice "Marie" (Sobczak) Rodney.
Don was a graduate of Cathedral Prep class of 1968. He went on and enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the Submarine U.S. SKATE (SSN 578) during the Vietnam War. After his discharge he worked as a systems analyst for IBM for many years. Don was an avid Steelers, wrestling, and race car fan. He also volunteered many hours at the Upper Room.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother David Rodney and his brother James Rodney.
Survivors include his children, Lisa Morris (DeAnthony), Jennifer Rodney (Patrick), and Joshua Rodney (Catherine) all of Erie, one sister, Susan Stroz of Erie, seven grandchildren, Giaonna, Calvin, Tyler, Andraya, Gabriella, Hailey and Jeremiah and one great grandson, Ashton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
No calling hours were observed. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd handled arrangements. Memorials may be made to the National Cancer Institute, 37 Convent Dr., Bethesda, MD 20814.
