Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burton Westlake Funeral Home
3801 West 26th St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul
West 6th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
1927 - 2019
Donald Stolz Obituary
Donald Stolz, age 91, of Erie, passed away following a brief illness, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at LECOM Senior Living Center.

He was born on July 14, 1927, a son of the late Theodore C. and Cecilia Savage Stolz.

Don was a 1945 graduate of Millcreek High School and attended Grove City College.

He served in the United States Navy during WWII. Don had worked as a plant manager for the Gilsen Company for six years and then had worked in the construction industry the remainder of his working career. He was a life member of the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul in Erie, where he was a Lay Reader, and was very active in the Food Pantry. He was also a member of the Carpenters Local #81 for over 50 years, the Siebenbuerger Club, and the Zukor Club.

Don was a high school football official in the Erie area for 57 years, was an avid sports fan and most recently enjoyed golfing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Stolz in 2009 and a niece Susan White.

He is survived by his son Theodore O. Stolz and his wife Joann of Salem, Mass., a daughter Darcie J. Stolz Tolan and her husband Bruce of Strasburg, Pa., four granddaughters Anthea Stolz and her husband Patrick Mills, Miranda Stolz and Corinne and Emily Tolan, a great-granddaughter Amara Mills, and a nephew Fredrick Hall and his wife Annie of Plains, Pa.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., Erie, on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend services at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul, West 6th Street, Erie, on Saturday at 11 a.m., with The Very Rev. Dean John Downey. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Food Pantry at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul, 134 West 7th Street, Erie, PA 16501, or to the , 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019
