Donald T. Steinhauer, Sr., passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 85, at his residence. Don is survived by his loving wife and lifelong best friend, Shirley.
The two celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in July 2016. In 2006, they renewed their marriage vows at Wesley United Methodist Church on their 50th anniversary. Don met his wife, Shirley, while playing in the band at one of his club dates in 1953. She had come with her older sisters Margie and Frances, who made the introduction.
Don was employed for 40 years as treasurer/controller at the H. Platt Company of Erie. He established in 1983 the first computerized cost accounting system in the general construction industry in Erie. Previous to that time, he was employed at E.E. Austin-Ready-Mixed Concrete. Don graduated from Academy High School in 1952 with a diploma of Honor. He was a member of the National Honor Society. For the past several years, he was the historian and facilitator for the 1952 Academy class reunions.
Upon the encouragement and persuasion of his sister, Dolores, he attended and graduated from Erie Commercial College with an associate degree in accounting/finance in 1954. He was a past member of the National Association of Accountants (now IMA). Don presided as its president in 1980-1981, plus held many other positions through the years in the organization.
Don was for many years a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and presided as Chairman of its church council for three years. He was active in the music ministry at Wesley, having sung in the choir for many years. He organized its first contemporary praise band. For the past few years, he and his wife have been attending the First Alliance Church. Don was also active for many years in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as Cubmaster of Pack 103 and other committee scout positions. He took pride in working with his three sons, Don, Dave and Tim in scouting activities.
Don was a past member of AF of L Musicians' Union Local 17 for many years, having joined the union when he was only 18. He commenced to play professionally for over 60 years. He studied and mastered the Spanish guitar and starting playing in country-western bands such as the Georgia Ramblers, Missouri Foxhunters, and on TV with Ollie Brown and the Sunset Ramblers. He went on to play with other pop and jazz groups such as Sonny Hayes and the Mellowtones, The Mark James Trio, Stan Yopek and the Continentals and the Al Presutti Combo. He also headed up his own band called the "Don Howard" Combo. In the recent past years, he has continued to perform at many nursing and retirement homes by himself and with a friend, Pat Matters – "Pat's Jazz."
Don was a member of the Erie YMCA for over 70 years and for many years he was an avid runner and participated with his wife, Shirley, in competitive race walking, both winning many trophies in their age categories. He was also active in the Erie County Koinonia movement, for over 20 years being a member of the Core Board and also a musical troubadour. He also served there as a rector. He loved providing special music for many events there.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Regina Schwab Steinhauer, and his father, Theodore L. Steinhauer; his son, David P. Steinhauer; and most recently by his sister, Dolores Nedde in 2015, of Indianapolis, Ind.
Again, Don is survived by his loving wife and lifelong best friend, Shirley Mook Steinhauer; their children: Donald T. Steinhauer, Jr. (wife Julie) of Waupun, Wis., Patricia A. McCombie (husband, Matthew) of Indiana, Pa., and Timothy J. Steinhauer (wife Kimberly) of Mount Lebanon, Pa., as well as nine grandchildren: Micah, Josiah, Caleb, and Seth Steinhauer, Luke and Nathan Steinhauer, Jennifer McCombie Altrogge (husband Stephen), Janelle McCombie and Julie McCombie Murphy (husband Devon). He is further survived by four great-grandchildren: Charis, Ella and Gwendolyn Altrogge and Matthias Steven Murphy.
Friends and family may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to services there on Thursday at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French St., Erie, 16501 or to Koinonia of Erie County, PO Box 9575, Erie, 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 18, 2020