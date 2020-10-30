Donald W. Morris, of Waterford, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1931, and is the son of Russell and Zoe Morris, who preceded him in death.
Donald is survived by his wife of 65 years, Irene Morris.
He honorably served his country in the 516th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne, United States Army during the Korean War. After returning from overseas, his love of trains and the outdoors led him to have a very fulfilling 40 year career as a Signal Maintainer for the railroad.
Donald was an active member of the Masons, Union City / Corry chapters, for 53 years. His other passions were tending to the family farm and travelling with Irene.
He is also survived by a son, Wesley Morris and wife Renee of Naples, Fla.,daughter, Anita Brown of Edinboro, daughter, Marie Householder and husband Dean of Saegertown, Pa., and seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, sister, and one grandson.
A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Donald's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com
.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.