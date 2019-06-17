|
Donald (Pete) W. Sawatsky, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Erie, on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1929 in Oil City, Pa., to the late Ferdinand and Sarah (Moyer) Sawatsky. Don attended Oil City schools and graduated from Business College. He enlisted in the US Army, serving four years as a radar specialist during the Korean War.
Don worked many years as Comptroller and Office Manager for several GMC Dealers in Oil City, Niagara Falls N.Y., and Erie. He was employed by Reslink and Wiggers in Erie for over 25 years.
Camping, fishing, hunting, and coin collecting were among his favorite hobbies. His happiest times were spent at his camp in Tidioute. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was well known for his sarcasm and sense of humor and has left a legacy of amusing anecdotes.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Fred Sawatsky and Gerald (Tom) Sawatsky; and two sisters, Dorothy Reisinger and Mary Marvin.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marian (Marschinke); four children: Cindy Magoon, Edie Fisher-Wernecke and her husband Steve , Pete Sawatsky and his wife Holly, and Keith Sawatsky and his wife Lynne; six grandchildren: Mike, Jon, Jared, Jillian, Karlie, and Caleb; and nine great-grandchildren: Elliott, Adriana, Quentin, Lela, Ollie, Stella, Troy, Astrid, and Cameron. Two sisters, Janet (Wray) Miller and Shirley (Carl) Carson and many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W 26th St. (at Powell Ave.) on Tuesday, June 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., after which the funeral service will be conducted with Bishop Seth Carter of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints officiating. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Erie VA and the nurses at VNA Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Erie County, 2253 Grandview Blvd. Erie, PA 16506, the Erie VA Medical Center, Attn: Voluntary Office, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504 or a .
