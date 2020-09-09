Donald "Don" Ward Eller, 94, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, surrounded by his sons. Beloved grandfather, father, husband and friend, Don will always be remembered for his love of telling stories.
Don was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 23, 1926, the second son of the late Edwin H. Eller and Inez A. Eller.
Donald's family moved to Grove City, Pa., where he attended elementary school and high school and played saxophone in the high school band. At the end of his senior year, he enlisted in the United States Navy in March of 1944 during World War II. He returned after nearly three years of service and married the love of his life, Esther Louise McCandless. Don worked as a licensed plumber and he and Esther constructed their home where they raised their three children. He served as a Sunday school teacher, Deacon and Trustee at the Broad Street Presbyterian Church and was the coach of his sons' little league baseball team.
Don moved his family to Lawrence Park in August of 1965 and spent 24 years in various positions at the General Electric Transportation plant. A longtime amateur ham radio operator, one of his prized achievements was to make contact with all 240 DX countries and entities around the world. In his retirement, Don enjoyed making stained glass art and was especially known for his beautiful lamps and kaleidoscopes. He could often be found at South Pier in Erie selling his homemade sinkers to local fishermen. He and Esther attended East Lake Road Alliance Church and enjoyed the fellowship they found there. He had a strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Don and Esther moved to the Conrad House in 2015 and found community and a new rhythm they loved, interacting with the other residents, weekly bingo games, Bible studies, and bird watching. Don especially loved making birthday cards for each and every one of the residents there.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin J. Eller; and an infant son.
Don is survived by his wife of 73 years, Esther; one daughter, Sharon Crowther (Edward); two sons, Edwin T. Eller (Rosemary) and Keith D. Eller (Carolyn); seven grandchildren, Shanon (Melanie), Troy (Bridgitte), Ryan (T.L), Devin (Joe), Jordan (Jess), Aaron (Katie), and Carolyn; and seven great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, James, Eric, Ainsley, RJ, Alex and Benjamin.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at the Brevillier Village for their care and kindness over the past five years and to the staff at UPMC Hamot for Don's excellent care during his final days.
No visitation will be held. A private ceremony will be held by the family by Pastor David Voelker. Memorial contributions in Don's honor can be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 E. Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or to the Erie City Mission 1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
