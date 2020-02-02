|
Donald Wayne McGahen, age 63, of Edinboro, passed away after a lengthy illness, on January 31, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pa., on March 1, 1956, the son of Ruth McGahen and the late Robert D. McGahen.
He graduated from General McLane High school in 1974. He worked as a custodian at James W. Parker Middle School for 37 years until he retired in 2017.
He loved history and was particularly interested in the Civil War. He was a reenactor for 22 years, and enjoyed to travel. If encouraged, he would discuss politics for hours. He loved any animal that was lucky enough to cross his path.
He was preceded in death by his wife Cinda, his father Robert D. McGahen, his sister Connie, his brother Douglas, his cousin Ronald.
Donald is survived by his children Brandy of Farmville, Va. and Alexander of Meadville, Pa., his mother Ruth of Edinboro, Pa., his brother Ronald of Indianapolis, Ind., his brother Scott and his wife Deborah of Harborcreek, Pa., his brother John and his wife Deborah McGahen of Warren, Pa., three nephews, one niece, and two grandnephews.
Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Edinboro on Monday, February 3rd from 4-6 p.m. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020