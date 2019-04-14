|
May 5, 1941 – March 31, 2019
After a beautiful life of quiet and constant integrity, Donald William Detisch shaped and inspired the lives of those he touched. Born in Erie to Myra and John Detisch, Don passed away at his home in San Diego, California, leaving a wife Sue, daughters Blakeslee, Jennifer, and Sara, and four grandchildren Farah, Bizhan, Jesper and Finley.
Don's Erie friends and family will remember him for his outstanding athletic achievements at Erie Academy. After graduation in 1959, his steps followed those of his admired brother, Robert John Detisch, to pursue and obtain a higher degree, graduating with a B.A. from Penn State University.
Don proudly served his country as an officer in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam War. After discharge, he returned to San Francisco to earn his law degree at Hastings Law School.
Don's San Diego friends and family will remember Don for his ethical 48-year span in the practice of property law, his delightful wit, and his love of backpacking and fly fishing, his favorite place to dream in Ireland, and his enjoyment of a cold beer and a good laugh.
Don will be missed. But his life will continue to inspire the lives of others.
Interment will be at Miramar Military Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on May 5th at Christ Luthern Church at 4761 Cass Street, San Diego, with a celebration of his life immediately following at his home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Luthern Church outreach programs would be appreciated.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019