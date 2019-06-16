|
Donn Charles Nicalo, age 72, of St. Augustine, Fla. and Fairview, Pa., passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring.
He retired from the Erie School District after 30 years. For the past six years, he and his wife have wintered in St. Augustine.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Katherine Nicalo; sons, Anthony Nicalo (Sarah) of Vancouver and Keith Nicalo (Paty) of San Diego; daughter, Nicole Weigel of Hagerstown, Md.; grandchildren, Rafe, Leo and Freya Nicalo and Isabella Nicalo, and Chloe and Lucas Weigel; and niece, Mellissa Anderson (Scott) of Fountain Hills, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Betty Nicalo; and sister, Judy Moody.
Abiding by Donn's wishes, there will be no visitation of services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paws with a Cause at https://www.pawswithacause.org/donate/.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019