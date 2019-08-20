|
Donna Askins, age 71, of Erie, passed away with family by her side Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born in Erie, November 14, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Annmarie Pogue and Ralph Wagner, Sr.
Donna enjoyed reading and playing cards and board games. She loved her cats; they were her pride and joy. She worked at the westside Value City for about ten years until its closing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Sonny" Askins, who passed away in 2005; her son, Michael Askins; four sisters, Peggy Baxter, Bonnie Wagner, Cindy Waiter, and Sharon Pogue; two brothers, Paul Crockman, and Ralph Wagner, Jr., and her cat, Peaches.
She is survived by her children, Becky Burnett, Roberta Maske, husband Ed, Ronald Askins, wife Laurie, Gregory Askins, Shelly Tadder, Janis Lockwood, husband Jamie, and John Askins; her sister, Nancy Barajas; her brother, Dale Pogue; 26 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her cats, Cuddles and Moody.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Wednesday from 2 to 5 and 7 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 8:30 p.m., with David Miles presiding. Friends are invited to attend the committal service on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery Sec. 1B.
Donna's family wishes to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to the staff of Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com/obituaries to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2019