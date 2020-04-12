|
Donna was a wonderful person, easy to know and always thoughtful of others.
Donna Brancke (Kidder), age 88, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2020 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Her husband John, daughter Darlene Evans and longtime aid Virginia Omeally were by her side.
She was born August 10th, 1931 in Hamot hospital, Erie, Pa., the daughter of Maurice and Ethel Kidder.
Donna was a graduate of North East High School and the Bryant Stratton Business College, Buffalo New York. She was active in churches in North East, Pa and Fishkill, N.Y. She loved music and sang in the Presbyterian choir in North East, Pa.
She learned the travel business and took advantage of offers to visit many far off places. She was very creative and loved to gather and paint smooth rocks that she picked up along the shore of lake Erie. She could see what the rock would look like when painted, sometimes a pair of teeth, other times a house. Always on the go she especially loved thrift shops, coordinating music trivia games at the Horizon Club, and being outside in the sunshine.
In addition to her parents Donna was preceded in death by her son Kevin David, her daughter-in-law Lori Beth and grandson Jared Richard Evans.
She is survived by her husband John and sons Bradley (Lisa) of Plantation Fla., Christopher (Katherine) of Raleigh, N.C., and daughter Darlene Evans of Boca Raton Fla. Grandchildren in Boca Raton, Fla., include Joshua (Christine) Evans, and Brendan and Cassidy Stone, and in Raleigh, N.C., include Daniella, Nicole and Melissa Brancke.
With the current coronavirus situation, a memorial service is not currently scheduled but hopefully will take place in North East, Pa. in the fall.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020